Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

As Asset Management companies, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 3.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Comparatively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.