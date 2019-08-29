Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.52 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.