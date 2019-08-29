Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.52
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.31%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
