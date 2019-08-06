Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.13
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.04
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, with potential upside of 10.66%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
