Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.13 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.04 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, with potential upside of 10.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.