Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We will be comparing the differences between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.11
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|11
|4.16
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.02%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.