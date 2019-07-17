Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

We will be comparing the differences between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.11 N/A 1.16 10.23 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.16 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.