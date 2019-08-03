Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.09 N/A 1.16 10.53 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.91 N/A 0.86 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is currently more affordable than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.