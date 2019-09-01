Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.50 N/A 1.16 10.53 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 49.28%. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.37%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.