Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.50
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.41%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 49.28%. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.37%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
