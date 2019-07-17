Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.11 N/A 1.16 10.23 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.52 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, with potential upside of 11.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.