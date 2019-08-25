Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

We are comparing Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.58 N/A 1.16 10.53 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.41 N/A 0.14 43.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 12.78% and an $13.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 6.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is looking more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 37.23%. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.