Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.55
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $13.5 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.