Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.55 N/A 1.16 10.53 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.64% and an $13.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.