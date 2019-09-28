Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.