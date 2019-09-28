Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|1.85
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.