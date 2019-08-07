Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.12
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.78
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.93% and an $13.5 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
