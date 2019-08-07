Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.12 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.78 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.93% and an $13.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.