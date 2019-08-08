Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation N/A 12 10.53 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

With average price target of $13.5, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a potential upside of 11.20%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%. Given Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.