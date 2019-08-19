Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Comparison side by side

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.57 N/A 1.16 10.53 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential is 13.07% at a $13.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 32.31%. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.