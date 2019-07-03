Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Shareholder Knott David M Has Lowered Its Holding by $670,800; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.83 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 6.58 million shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares to 236,771 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,549 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $71.56M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares to 346,346 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).