Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Shareholder Knott David M Has Decreased Stake by $670,800; Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 927,781 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 71,312 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 4.43M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 6,100 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 419,047 shares. Cibc Ww reported 21,075 shares stake. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 12,615 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 8,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 284,397 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 28,000 shares. 459,147 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Assetmark holds 0% or 62 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares to 329,558 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 140,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,346 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares to 953,600 shares, valued at $57.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.