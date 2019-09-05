Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Valuation Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $307,346; Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 38,810 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 4.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 17.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 billion, up from 13.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 377,720 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,075 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. The Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Meeder Asset accumulated 0.04% or 17,343 shares. Jabodon Pt Com stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Nomura accumulated 0% or 11,321 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 77,314 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 91 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 21,969 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Signaturefd Llc owns 46 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Strs Ohio stated it has 28,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2015 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Horizon Pharma PLC Stock Is Spiking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.07% or 4,339 shares. Oarsman Inc owns 1,492 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 13,367 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gsa Cap Llp holds 8,549 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 2,162 are owned by Sand Hill Ltd Liability Com. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc invested in 0.29% or 3,811 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,304 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 595,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 23,994 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Guardian has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,686 shares. C World Group A S reported 3.00M shares stake.