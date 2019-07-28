Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Value Rose While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Raised Position; Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Position Has Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.56M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.05 million shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

