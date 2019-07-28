Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Position by $9.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $401,350 as Shares Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 1.26 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.68M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 1.05M shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 21,969 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pitcairn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company accumulated 13,182 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 621,948 shares. Castleark Management Limited holds 0.35% or 355,538 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.14% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 52,555 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 21,100 shares. 454,557 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Invsts. Regions owns 19,570 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 5.00 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares to 7.42M shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

