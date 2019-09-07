Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Position by $412,958 as Shares Declined; Security Capital Research & Management Upped Prologis (PLD) Stake

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 15,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 413,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 397,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 637,014 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 430,705 shares to 737,443 shares, valued at $31.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,405 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Heitman Real Llc reported 6.45% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Psagot House Limited reported 1,426 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 147 shares. New York-based American Gru has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Signature Estate And Advsr Ltd Liability has 2.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 55,005 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 29,995 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability. 3.99 million were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Intact Investment reported 56,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Grassi Invest Management stated it has 207,921 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8,663 shares to 180,620 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc Com (NYSE:ENV) by 12,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,924 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Pharma +3% on Q1 beat; ups guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon’s Past Biotech Purchase Has Paid Off In A Great Way – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 22, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 52,555 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 114,687 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 253,008 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proxima Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.26 million shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Com owns 90,150 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.46% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 67,139 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.19M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 19,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 17,343 shares. Friess Assocs Lc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).