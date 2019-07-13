Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Upped Holding; Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Verisign (VRSN) Holding by $859,750

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 276,296 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 139.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 398,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 683,298 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 284,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 951,649 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64 million for 46.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verisign to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VeriSign For A Defensive Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 7, 2019 : FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, MSI, DXC, EXPE, MTD, IAC, SGEN, MHK, QRVO – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FDN, EBAY, TWTR, VRSN – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Mgmt reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 3,576 are held by Pnc Fin Svcs Inc. Stifel has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). International Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 114,925 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Assetmark invested in 0% or 62 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Quantitative Invest Limited Co holds 0.18% or 116,025 shares in its portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,150 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 413,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 175,010 shares. 12,800 are held by Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Horizon Pharma Under DoJ Radar, FDA Greenlights J&J’s Depression Drug, Endologix Reverse Split – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JCP, JD, ICPT among premarket gainers – seekingalpha.com” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates MIRROR Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase injection) in Combination with Methotrexate to Increase Response Rates and Duration of Therapy – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.