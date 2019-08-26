Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position Held by Voloridge Investment Management Llc; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Decreased Position by $2.29 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.97M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 126.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 70,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 126,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 55,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 383,267 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10 owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,608 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Terril Brothers has 326,953 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ally Financial reported 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 34,322 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 129,989 shares. At State Bank holds 40,931 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Second Curve Cap Limited Company reported 33,000 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 5,143 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp stated it has 902,570 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,301 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,800 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 62,695 shares to 55,875 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 79,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,748 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).