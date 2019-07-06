Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Value Rose While Venbio Select Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $9.10 Million; Sg Americas Securities Increases Holding in Rambus Del Com (RMBS)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72 million, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Rambus Inc Del Com (RMBS) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 41,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,308 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 113,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 290,812 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 11.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS, GIGADEVICE, THG VENTURES FORM RELIANCE MEMORY TO DEVELO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS INC – SPECIFIC TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – Rambus to Repurchase $50M of Its Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS TO LICENSE DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TONGFANG

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horizon Named One of the Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Horizon Pharma (HZNP) are Cratering Today – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Sorrento (SRNE) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Boasts Robust Pipeline Amid Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma plc Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 419,047 shares. C World Holdg A S invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 256,942 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 39,512 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 31,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Rothschild Communications Asset Us invested in 0.46% or 1.61M shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 96,636 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 2.20 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 525,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 0.13% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,752 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RMBS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 100.85 million shares or 21.31% more from 83.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Primecap Management Ca reported 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 50 shares. Sg Americas owns 155,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 10,890 shares. 168,214 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 10,399 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 74,038 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $217,814 activity.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 74,892 shares to 14,478 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Com by 10,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,632 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.