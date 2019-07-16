Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding Upped by Redwood Investments Llc; Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Holding by $4.54 Million as Share Value Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 58,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 441,985 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10M, down from 500,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 39,821 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 199,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.38M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 709,003 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 289,539 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De invested in 459,243 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 67,318 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va invested in 16,600 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Opaleye Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.35% or 185,000 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 27,000 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 284,397 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ellington Limited Co has 12,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 131,561 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 2.70 million shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,195 shares to 108,038 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,574 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $9.53M for 30.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 129,420 shares to 271,524 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 55,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

