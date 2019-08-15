Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $979,160 as Stock Value Declined; Glazer Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) as Market Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (HZNP) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 90,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 52,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 150,529 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 63,820 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 74,705 shares to 370,048 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 30,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). American Group Inc owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 19,930 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 122,645 shares. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,042 shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation has 395,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 552,231 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,041 shares. Putnam Investments Lc reported 244,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Lp De reported 161,282 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 59,100 shares. 875 are held by Loomis Sayles & Lp. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares to 46,206 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,196 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 57,219 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.31% or 32,513 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 193,063 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 305,456 shares. 735,594 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Lc. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 256,942 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 348,227 shares. 2,630 were reported by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.26% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 1.19M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 36,227 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 175,010 shares.