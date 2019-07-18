Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Fairpointe Capital Upped Owens Corning (OC) Stake By $3.21 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Owens Corning (OC) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 68,312 shares as Owens Corning (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.35M shares with $63.60M value, up from 1.28 million last quarter. Owens Corning now has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 94,932 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President

Analysts expect Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_HNL’s profit would be $1.65 million giving it 43.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Horizon North Logistics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Much Of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by GMP Securities. Altacorp maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.15 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Horizon North Logistics Inc., a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The company has market cap of $288.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. It has a 218.75 P/E ratio. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and makes and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) stake by 83,149 shares to 1.02M valued at $40.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 729,443 shares and now owns 3.67 million shares. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 27 report.