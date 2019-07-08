Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) EPS Estimated At $0.01; COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (CFRUY) Shorts Down By 15.37%

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had a decrease of 15.37% in short interest. CFRUY’s SI was 261,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.37% from 309,000 shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 0 days are for COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s short sellers to cover CFRUY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 100,860 shares traded. Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_HNL’s profit would be $1.63M giving it 45.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Horizon North Logistics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 424,516 shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Horizon North Logistics Inc., a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The company has market cap of $295.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. It has a 226.25 P/E ratio. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and makes and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $47.51 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 16.19 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.