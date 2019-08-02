Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc, Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)’s insider Obtained 49 Shares; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment is 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 3 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold positions in Citizens Holding Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 260,665 shares, up from 259,013 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 83 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.14 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC had bought 49 shares worth $37,019 on Tuesday, July 30. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $32,395.

Today, insider trading deal was made. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc, an insider of Texas Pacific Land Trust purchased precisely 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust, worth precisely $37,233 USD, at $759.9 per every share at the time of the deal. The probability of this trade staying unseen is quite small, with the major shareholder now having rights to 299,801 shares — that is 10%+ of the total market cap of the Company.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Buying Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) For Its 0.8% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2019: TPL,MPC,BHGE,WES – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Texas Pacific Land Trust shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 775 shares. Regions stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Us Bancorp De holds 0.03% or 13,519 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 2,750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2,872 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.93% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,679 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Evanson Asset Mgmt accumulated 351 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 2,296 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fil Ltd reported 67,216 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,700 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Citadel Limited Company reported 854 shares.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $17.49 during the last trading session, reaching $710.01. About 4,284 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas, the United States. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the sale of land, gas and oil royalties, and grazing leases of the land.

Acg Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,193 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Citizens Holding Company’s (NASDAQ:CIZN) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citizens Holding Company Announces Acquisition of Charter Bank – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2014 – NASDAQ” with publication date: March 12, 2014.

It closed at $20.85 lastly. It is up 2.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CIZN News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.09% Vs. 3.03% Year Ago; 23/05/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 Citizens Holding 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: Total Assets $976M at March 31, Down 1.7% Vs. Prior Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIZN); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS HOLDING CO CIZN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $102.42 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.