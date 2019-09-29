Horizon Investments Upped Its Holding in Union Pacific Com (UNP) by $553,137; Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 1.36M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 107.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,308 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 3,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavorsfragra Co (NYSE:IFF) by 16,993 shares to 1,893 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High by 527,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,435 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 21,848 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 2,758 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.16% or 8,318 shares. 1.98 million were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Carlson Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sageworth Trust has 853 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 0.47% or 5.19 million shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested in 2.34% or 11,730 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc reported 1,211 shares. 377,414 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 168,513 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 91,809 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,579 shares to 24,412 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 201,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,816 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).