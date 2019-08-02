Horizon Investments Trimmed Torchmark Com (TMK) Position as Stock Value Rose; Energy Income Partners Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding as Shares Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91 million, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 2.97 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (TMK) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 2,636 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 29,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 416,082 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs stated it has 16,289 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jnba Advisors holds 0% or 271 shares. Moreover, Amer Finance Group has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.67M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Communications reported 7,052 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 37,902 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 14,593 shares. Texas-based Rr Advsrs Limited has invested 8.64% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 908,400 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 11,300 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 2.09% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.01 million shares. Wade G W And has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,193 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11.75M shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $213.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 91,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 2,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,627 were accumulated by Aull Monroe Investment Corporation. Brown Advisory has 3,487 shares. Artisan Partners Lp holds 1.60 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 117,674 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Foster And Motley has 0.05% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 4,195 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 102,074 shares. Raymond James Fincl has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 21,260 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.41% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 142,684 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Mutual Of America Mngmt invested in 13,493 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Fdx Advsr invested in 4,807 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 145,900 shares.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.89 million for 12.91 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.