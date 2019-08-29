Horizon Investments Stake in Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Diligent Investors Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $415,233; Stock Value Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 30,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,619 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 33,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 399,079 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 14.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 56,161 shares. Third Point Limited Liability has 500,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Eastern Bancorp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 237,961 shares. Founders Llc has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership has 296,300 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 186,181 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 2.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Excalibur Mgmt has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sit Investment Assocs holds 2.14% or 574,152 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,449 shares. Merriman Wealth Lc holds 11.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 504,910 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Investment Rech holds 1.21% or 156,422 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 597,869 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,954 shares to 13,966 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 18,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,150 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde S (QTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,564 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 286,227 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 28,664 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hilton Cap Lc invested in 340 shares. Fmr Limited reported 19,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 142,673 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 6,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Oppenheimer has 4,452 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 47,499 shares stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 7,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hwg Hldg Lp holds 0.2% or 2,332 shares in its portfolio.