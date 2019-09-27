Horizon Investments Stake in Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Cut as Shares Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its New Jersey Res (NJR) Stake by $528,465; Share Value Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 132,829 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, down from 143,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 183,597 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 21,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 1.70 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $26.10 million for 38.66 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Portland company snaps up four more wind farms – Portland Business Journal” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NJR buys Leaf River Energy Center from Macquarie in $367M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Wind Portfolio – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Steve Westhoven Appointed President and CEO of New Jersey Resources and James Degraffenreidt Elected to the Board – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

