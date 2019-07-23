Horizon Investments Stake in Citigroup Com New (C) Lowered by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Holding Held by Jbf Capital Inc

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 208,404 shares traded or 108.73% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538,000, down from 35,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 7.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 25,128 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 60,563 shares. Northern owns 119,253 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 66,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 80,500 shares. 20,000 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Cna Financial has 47,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 3,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 36,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer holds 232,568 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 0.37% or 6,275 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 84,439 shares. Dupont Management holds 327,310 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. The New York-based M&R Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 92,223 were accumulated by Burney. Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 7.15% or 155,400 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8.43 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 40,000 shares. 424,594 are owned by Golub Grp Llc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp stated it has 261,199 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).