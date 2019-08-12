Horizon Investments Raised Its Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $3.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; General Mills (GIS) Stake Held by Lynch & Associates

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 552,598 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) by 78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 21,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 27,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 1.39M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Management holds 20,200 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.12% stake. Granite Inv Partners Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.43% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 563,051 shares. Curbstone Fincl stated it has 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Girard Prtnrs accumulated 64,565 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com owns 3,175 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 32,470 shares. Sandhill Cap Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 0.31% or 132,474 shares. World Invsts holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9.08M shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.31% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 0.03% or 5,219 shares. 1,580 are held by Department Mb Financial Bank N A.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30,157 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 15,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,388 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Carderock Cap Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 199,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan And holds 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,941 shares. Amica Mutual invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,832 shares. First Business Fincl Serv Inc has 3,180 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 176,828 are held by Associated Banc. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated owns 64,969 shares. Tanaka Capital invested in 152 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Limited accumulated 640 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls owns 6,353 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 771,181 shares. Argent Tru reported 122,730 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.