Horizon Investments Raised By $739,252 Its International Business Machs C (IBM) Stake; Chilton Capital Management Decreased Boston Properties (BXP) Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 143,419 shares with $18.50 million value, down from 152,925 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 446,663 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5

Horizon Investments Llc increased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 5,396 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 33,851 shares with $4.67M value, up from 28,455 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $124.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 109,174 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 27,909 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 90,883 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sarasin Partners Llp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blue has invested 0.37% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 120 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 40,058 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 230,854 shares. Art Lc holds 24,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 33 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 122,548 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 27,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.1% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3.97 million shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cipher Capital LP accumulated 0.82% or 75,220 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Washington Prime Group New stake by 356,780 shares to 1.19 million valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 22,755 shares and now owns 153,009 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties Prices $700.0 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bethesda office complex offered for sale amid larger area building boom – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -1.64% below currents $129.88 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.45 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.71% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 26,219 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 900 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stock Yards Bancorporation And Tru invested in 15,320 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 38,204 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,700 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 2.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grisanti Llc stated it has 608 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 13,893 shares. Asset Strategies holds 20,782 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Independent holds 16,222 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Grimes Company Inc owns 30,785 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 3,618 were reported by First Personal Financial.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.66% above currents $140.74 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.