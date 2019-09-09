Horizon Investments Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) Upped by $1.06 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $2.62 Million; Shares Declined

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 6,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 10,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 4,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook furore; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 14/03/2018 – The move follows a similar ban by Facebook earlier this year; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 3.03M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares to 20,723 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget Cash: Hold These 2 Dividend Beasts in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Enbridge (USA) Stock Fell 1% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30,512 shares to 2,619 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG) by 26,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,841 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK).