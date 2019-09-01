Horizon Investments Lowered Peoples Utd Finl Com (PBCT) Holding by $2.24 Million; Share Price Declined; Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (VRTX) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Stake by $9.12 Million as Shares Declined

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (PBCT) by 87.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 139,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 20,431 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 160,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 2.31M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (VRTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 49,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 520,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.80 million, up from 470,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs stated it has 2.61 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc reported 225,252 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 86,465 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2,594 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 23,789 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 55,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Limited Co reported 10,707 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 41,600 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 16,863 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.36M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 1,123 shares. Washington Trust reported 10,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 561,324 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 7,140 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,624 shares to 39,649 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Hl (FXH) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $133.30M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.95% or 682,226 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.18% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 62,300 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Llc. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 12,688 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 36,843 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc owns 0.15% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1.45M shares. Bailard holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 20.18 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt accumulated 8,127 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 365,512 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,624 shares. Washington Commercial Bank reported 100 shares. Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Schroder Group holds 0.01% or 34,322 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 23,947 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems I by 30,200 shares to 362,965 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 238,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (NASDAQ:VRSK).