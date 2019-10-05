Horizon Investments Lowered Loews Com (L) Stake By $3.00 Million; BONAVISTA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNPUF) SI Decreased By 0.46%

BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) had a decrease of 0.46% in short interest. BNPUF’s SI was 2.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.46% from 2.31 million shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 372 days are for BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)’s short sellers to cover BNPUF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Loews Corp Com (L) stake by 91.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 55,584 shares as Loews Corp Com (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 5,148 shares with $281,000 value, down from 60,732 last quarter. Loews Corp Com now has $15.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018

Bonavista Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $102.95 million. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves totaled 273.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 414.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Bonavista Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bonavista Energy: It Wasn’t A Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bonavista Energy: The Dividend Doesn’t Make Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Bonavista Energy A Safe Dividend Play? – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2016. More interesting news about Bonavista Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Bought 19% Of Journey Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crew Energy: Vast Assets Aren’t Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like L Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loews: Discounted High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shareholders Booked A 36% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) stake by 2,117 shares to 3,141 valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK) stake by 36,965 shares and now owns 101,248 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 24 shares. Raymond James Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 8,723 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 5,947 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 47,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 125,146 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 270,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.11% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 153,981 shares. 39,601 are owned by Strs Ohio. Principal Group owns 398,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 900 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd stated it has 295,564 shares. Conning owns 4,586 shares. 1,003 are owned by Cornerstone Inc. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 134,872 shares stake.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.33M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.