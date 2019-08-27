Horizon Investments Lowered Its Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Stake; Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) stake by 85.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 29,659 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 5,109 shares with $231,000 value, down from 34,768 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A Com now has $6.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 2.67M shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 trimmed and sold stakes in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Altisource Asset Management Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.75 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 63,535 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 81 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 9.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

