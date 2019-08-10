Horizon Investments Lowered Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Holding By $1.92 Million; Last Week Pentair plc (PNR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. See Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47 New Target: $43 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) stake by 82.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,011 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,268 shares with $396,000 value, down from 13,279 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas now has $125.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Pentair plc shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H Communications reported 4,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 13.46 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 3,135 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 491,401 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 4.25 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Llc invested in 236,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 7,096 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.03% or 353,905 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 5,304 shares. The Texas-based Cadence Bank Na has invested 1.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bartlett Limited Liability stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ironwood Counsel Lc stated it has 10,735 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Ser Gru accumulated 512,595 shares. Aspiriant Ltd holds 2,114 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 367,368 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jensen Invest Management Incorporated reported 1.86M shares. 954 were accumulated by City. Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,497 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.85% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,438 shares. Old Dominion has 1,515 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 10,619 shares to 71,642 valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 9,668 shares and now owns 16,336 shares. Merck Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald.