Horizon Investments Lifted Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Position by $425,111; Claar Advisors Trimmed Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Market Valuation Rose

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 19,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.96. About 1.03M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $422.36M for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 10,334 shares stake. Secor Cap Advisors Lp owns 66,873 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,142 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 15,200 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability reported 162,554 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 5.09M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 9,093 shares. Dupont owns 211,342 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.07 million shares. The California-based Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Invesco Ltd accumulated 21.18 million shares. The New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 281,115 were accumulated by Axa.

More important recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 139,908 shares to 20,431 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,410 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG).