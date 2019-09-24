Horizon Investments Increases Holding in Cadence Design System Com (CDNS); Blackhill Capital Cut Its Stake in Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) by $1.61 Million

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc Com (CDNS) by 214.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 8,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 12,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 4,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 1.05 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 4.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.87M, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 406,359 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.25M for 16.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.49% or 27,337 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Qv stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 9,161 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Mgmt Llc has 1.83% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Maverick Ltd has invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 61,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Us Comml Bank De reported 48,483 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 1.09% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ameriprise reported 557,150 shares stake. Vision Cap Mngmt reported 19,793 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 243,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment invested in 1.35% or 16,425 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 23,471 shares to 2,689 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) by 30,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,611 shares, and cut its stake in Eem190719c44.00 (Call) (EEM).