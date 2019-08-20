Horizon Investments Increased Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake by $437,976; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Lowered by $14.65 Million as Stock Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 76,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 112,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, down from 189,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $225.02. About 466,063 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,374 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 19,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 542,988 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,754 shares to 16,827 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 26,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Co Com (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 45.74 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.