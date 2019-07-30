Horizon Investments Holds Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); Radius Health (RDUS) Share Value Rose While Healthcor Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 108,608 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 5,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 19,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.21. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc stated it has 900,910 shares. Northern reported 496,548 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 89,690 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 105,900 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1.60 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1,118 shares. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 45,119 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,442 shares or 0% of the stock. 259,940 were accumulated by Pnc Inc. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.34 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 100 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 177,646 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 510 shares. 1.42M are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Llc.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05 million shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $19.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,770 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was bought by Hopfield Jessica on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,971 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 1.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 26,968 shares. Skylands Llc accumulated 8,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa owns 771,994 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Inv reported 6,179 shares. Riverpark reported 24,361 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bp Pcl stated it has 252,139 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Broderick Brian C accumulated 25,684 shares. Family Management Corporation accumulated 1.44% or 30,060 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.