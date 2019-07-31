Horizon Investments Has Upped Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holding by $425,111; Market Valuation Rose; As New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lifted Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 102,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,342 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, up from 425,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 987,728 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – FX SAYS LANDED FIRST-RUN NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO NEW YORK TIMES’S FIRST FORAY INTO TV NEWS, CALLED WEEKLY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HULU; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,103 shares as the company's stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 19,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.62. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19,620 shares to 3,279 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 16,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,634 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Atika Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.82% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Numerixs Techs accumulated 0.26% or 58,400 shares. Waverton Investment Management Ltd holds 24,151 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,352 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 78,029 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 7,441 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Lateef Mgmt Lp invested in 5.11% or 919,164 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Samlyn Limited Liability stated it has 675,316 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 305 are held by Shelton. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Macroview Inv Limited Liability invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. The insider Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535.