Horizon Investments Has Upped Stryker Com (SYK) Stake By $619,762; Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 34.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 2,811 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 5,303 shares with $683,000 value, down from 8,114 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $115.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up

Horizon Investments Llc increased Stryker Corp Com (SYK) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 3,146 shares as Stryker Corp Com (SYK)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 17,200 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 14,054 last quarter. Stryker Corp Com now has $77.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52 million shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 22.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

560,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Aspen Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utah Retirement has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 2.56% or 185,697 shares in its portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Barclays Capital maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK) stake by 297,587 shares to 16,099 valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) stake by 24,253 shares and now owns 2,162 shares. Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) was reduced too.

703,564 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Ftb Advisors holds 3,725 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.27% or 160,133 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. Doliveux Roch bought 46 shares worth $8,154. $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. $863,590 worth of stock was sold by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15. 180 shares valued at $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. $2.89M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon.