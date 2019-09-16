Horizon Investments Has Upped Its Stake in Intuit Com (INTU) as Market Value Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined While Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.34 Million

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 151.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,834 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, up from 1,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $265.82. About 785,425 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 235,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.30 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 615,612 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr Sh Ben (NYSE:FRT) by 21,787 shares to 2,502 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 15,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,501 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

