Horizon Investments Has Upped Its Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by $1.48 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased Its Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Holding by $1.02 Million

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 36,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 101,248 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 64,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.79M shares traded or 22.29% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – NEW STUDY SHOWED ONE THIRD OF PATIENTS HAD NO EXACERBATIONS ON LONG-TERM TREATMENT WITH NUCALA; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO to Retire in May 2019; 12/04/2018 – GSK signs strategic agreement to transfer rare disease gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – ORCHARD TO ASSUME OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM GSK’S 2010 COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH OSPEDALE SAN RAFFAELE, FONDAZIONE TELETHON; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings From 2018; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Net Pft GBP549M; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Chief Financial Officer Simon Dingemans to Retire

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 168,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, up from 141,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84M shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 14,816 shares to 5,635 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eem190719p38.00 (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ROST) by 82,600 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (Call) (NYSE:TJX).