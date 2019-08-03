Horizon Investments Has Upped Its Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stake By $380,000

Horizon Investments Llc increased Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 21,635 shares as Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 49,373 shares with $6.90 million value, up from 27,738 last quarter. Johnson Johnson Com now has $345.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 3,000 shares with $570,000 value, down from 5,000 last quarter. Apple Inc (Put) now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,688 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,206 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 62,943 are held by Pittenger Anderson. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.14% or 134,280 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 53,237 shares stake. Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 7,699 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 303,284 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Crestwood Limited Liability Company has 272,952 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 63,243 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Company holds 51,554 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 4.41M shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,448 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 33,994 shares to 62,735 valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 50,049 shares and now owns 166,207 shares. Spdr Series Trust (BWX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,176 are held by Amica Mutual Ins Communication. Utah Retirement System accumulated 507,313 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 198,859 were accumulated by North American Corporation. Fincl Advisory Group Inc owns 6,023 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Bank has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,718 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 85,757 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,525 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 0.67% or 8,832 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 69,386 shares. Beaumont Prtn invested in 2.54% or 169,790 shares. Lucas Capital Management invested in 38,995 shares or 6.44% of the stock. Hl Financial Ltd Llc holds 3.52% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 60,234 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 257,362 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd (SHV) stake by 1.87 million shares to 879,772 valued at $96.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Limited Com stake by 16,078 shares and now owns 1,634 shares. Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Srt Tr (SJNK) was reduced too.