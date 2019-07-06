Horizon Investments Has Trimmed By $1.36 Million Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Holding; Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Covered By 9 Bulls

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 81.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 12,491 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,878 shares with $314,000 value, down from 15,369 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $81.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s

Among 14 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Alphabet had 20 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Moffett Nathanson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1380 target in Thursday, March 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1100 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Monness maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Monness has “Buy” rating and $1315 target. Citigroup maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Tuesday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $130000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1430 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Commercial Bank owns 27,652 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 19,025 are owned by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Coastline Company reported 0.29% stake. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 38,202 shares. 90,490 were reported by First Advisors Lp. Sol Mgmt Company reported 4,200 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cambridge Inc holds 0.84% or 22,423 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 5,969 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Natl Bank holds 1.24% or 9,541 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 85,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 1.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rdl Finance has invested 1.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Holderness Co owns 13,222 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $127 target in Monday, April 1 report.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 30,863 shares to 70,095 valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds Portfolio D (GWL) stake by 3.20M shares and now owns 4.96M shares. Spy190418p276.00 (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maybe a Self-Imposed Breakup of Google Stock Isnâ€™t a Bad Idea After All – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.86% or $9.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1132.67. About 1.21 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $785.85 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 28.41 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.