Horizon Investments Has Raised Facebook Cl A (FB) Position By $1.06 Million; Sanmina (SANM) Shorts Up By 13.27%

Horizon Investments Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 150.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 6,402 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 10,660 shares with $1.78M value, up from 4,258 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $517.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) had an increase of 13.27% in short interest. SANM's SI was 1.61M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.27% from 1.42M shares previously. With 388,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)'s short sellers to cover SANM's short positions. The SI to Sanmina Corporation's float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 328,200 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Sanmina Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.05% or 147,673 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,980 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 40,803 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 49,030 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 55,664 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 306,514 shares. Bridgeway Cap has 226,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 105,563 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 5,048 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Bluemountain Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma holds 0.01% or 12,228 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A stake by 46,628 shares to 10,725 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) stake by 6,653 shares and now owns 4,245 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

